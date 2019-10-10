Eight people being helped by Red Cross following Eggert Road house fire

Four adults and four children are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire that broke out at an Eggert Road house on Wednesday.

The fire occurred around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1770 block of Eggert Road.

Everyone was out of the house at the time of the fire department’s arrival except for a cat and a dog.

The fire was brought under control. The dog has been accounted for and the cat remains missing.

A total of $110,000 in damage was done to the house and its contents.

The cause is under investigation.