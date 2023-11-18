BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating after an elderly pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood Saturday afternoon, a city official said.

Police say the incident happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Hertel Avenue and St. Florian Street. The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, was declared dead at the scene.

The incident remains under police investigation. Buffalo Police did not provide any further details about the incident at the time of publication.

The Buffalo Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to call BPD at (716) 847-2255.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.