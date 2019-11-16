Elderly woman killed in Niagara Falls fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls fire officials are investigating a house fire that killed a 93-year-old woman Friday night.

It happened in the 1100 block of Ashland Avenue, near Portage Road.

The Niagara Falls Fire Chief tells News 4 responding crews found fire on the first floor coming out of the front window and front door.

“Crews made entry, there was heavy smoke and heavy fire inside the house. They did an initial search and found an elderly woman just inside the doorway,” Chief Joseph Pedulla said.

“The brought the woman out. The did CPR on her, put her in the ambulance, and eventually she succumbed to her injuries from the fire,” he said.

Officials are not releasing the woman’s name at this point.