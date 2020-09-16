Elderwood in Amherst reporting 5 new Covid-19 deaths, amid recent spike

After several months of residents being virtually Covid-free, Elderwood in Amherst is now seeing a spike in cases.

Elderwood’s spokesperson Charles Hayes says since August, five people who resided there, have died from Covid 19.

“While we did have this sudden unexpected outbreak at a facility that previously had no cases, the five deaths are certainly regrettable, among a population that has many health issues contributing to it,” Hayes said.

Twenty-one people have had Covid19 at the facility and have recovered. Now, there’s currently 5 new cases among the residents. They are being cared for in isolation.

“So, we are taking all proper precautions for all of our residents who have been diagnosed with Covid, since this recent outbreak, again 21 of those residents have fully recovered,” he said. “We have very stringent infection control protocols. All of the residents who have Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for by staff dedicated to them.”

There’s also 12 staff members who are currently at home with Covid.