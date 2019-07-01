Electric vehicle charging station installed at Walmart in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Walmart is collaborating with Electrify America to bring an electric vehicle charging station to the Walmart Supercenter at 2500 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

The company says this a part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast electric vehicle charging network, which would make it one of the largest retailers to host these charging stations across the U.S.

Currently, more than 130 Walmart stores offer Electrify America electric vehicle charging options and additional stations are expected to be installed at Walmart stores across 46 states.

The Cheektowaga site, along with Fredonia, are the only two Electrify America charging locations already up and running in New York.