Here is a list of essential services in NYS Gov. Cuomo: All employees, outside of essential services, must stay home
Dr. John Fudyma answers your COVID-19 questions
Elementary, intermediate school state assessments postponed due to coronavirus

state assessments_1528142715847.JPG.jpg

(WIVB) – Elementary and intermediate level state assessments have been suspended for the rest of the school year due to closures related to coronavirus.

NYSED said in a press release Friday that it has applied for federal waivers for testing, accountability, and reporting requirements.

The testing suspensions applies to the following:

  • New York State Grades 3-8 English Language Arts Test;
  • New York State Grades 3-8 Mathematics Test;
  • New York State Grade 4 Elementary-Level Science Test;
  • New York State Grade 8 Intermediate-Level Science Test;
  • New York State English as a Second Language Achievement Test (NYSESLAT) in Grades K-12; and
  • New York State Alternate Assessment (NYSAA) for students with severe cognitive disabilities in Grades 3-8 and high school.

“It is a critical component of school emergency management, as it promotes the continuation of teaching and learning and prevents learning loss while schools are closed,” the statement said. “However, many considerations play a role in developing continuity of learning programs such as access and availability, type and quality of materials and the length of time that the various types of learning will require. We are working with districts now to receive and review their plans.”

