What happens when a local brewery teams up with a local berry farm?

Ellicottville Brewing Company has collaborated with Blueberry Treehouse Farm in West Falls to create a new farm-to-market kettle sour called “Oops! All Berries”.

The beer is brewed with raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry.

It’s available now in 16oz cans, on draft at the Ellicottville and Bemus Point taprooms, and across the brewery’s distribution network.