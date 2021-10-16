Elmira Police investigating deadly stabbing, one man arrested

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have arrested a Lockport man after a deadly stabbing on the 900 block of Johnson Street early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers found a female stabbing victim around 1:45 a.m. and began life-saving measures. The victim sustained immediate life-threatening wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was stabbed by a person known to her and that the suspect fled the scene.

Officers later arrested Stephen Pesesky III, 31, for murder in the second degree, a class A felony.

The identity of the victim is being held until proper notification of her family can be made.

The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone with information or that may have witnessed this incident to call 607-737-5626 or anonymously to 607-271- HALT.