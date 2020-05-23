1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo announces programs to expand testing at pharmacies, help small businesses Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Experts answer your coronavirus questions on News 4 and WIVB.com
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Elmwood Franklin School students and teachers have virtual “camp in”

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Distance learning isn’t keeping Elmwood Franklin School students and teachers from having fun.

Fifth and sixth grade students and teachers spent all day Friday “camping together”- from their homes. They connected through Google Meet. Teachers provided students instructions on all types of fun outdoor activities, including scavenger hunts, rock painting, and yoga.

Organizers say the students’ annual camping trip was canceled- so they put together this event to make sure they kept the tradition going.

There was also a socially distant campfire at the school with scary stories, S’mores, and a sing-along.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss