Elmwood Franklin School students and teachers have virtual “camp in”

(WIVB) – Distance learning isn’t keeping Elmwood Franklin School students and teachers from having fun.

Fifth and sixth grade students and teachers spent all day Friday “camping together”- from their homes. They connected through Google Meet. Teachers provided students instructions on all types of fun outdoor activities, including scavenger hunts, rock painting, and yoga.

Organizers say the students’ annual camping trip was canceled- so they put together this event to make sure they kept the tradition going.

There was also a socially distant campfire at the school with scary stories, S’mores, and a sing-along.