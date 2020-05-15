Elmwood Taco and Subs to reopen Friday

1  of  2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Elmwood Taco and Subs (ETS) will reopen on Friday (May 15).

The Elmwood Avenue restaurant has been closed since March. The owners made the decision to close to try to help flatten the COVID-19 curve and to re-evaluate their way of doing business, a press release from the restaurant said Thursday night.

The full ETS menu will be available. All orders can be picked up at the drive-through window- the dining room is currently closed.

According to the press release, staff has completed COVID-19 training and testing, and steam sterilization of equipment and surfaces has been added to the restaurant’s daily maintenance. All staff will wear gloves and masks at all times, and daily temperatures will be taken for staff and personnel entering the building.

