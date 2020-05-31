Elmwood Village Association holding fundraiser for local businesses with smashed windows

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Elmwood Village Association is holding a fundraiser for local businesses that were vandalized Saturday night.
Many small business on Elmwood Avenue had their glass broken.
“It is our goal to raise enough money to pay for the broken windows on Elmwood Avenue,” the fundraiser page says. “Please, donate even just $5. That’s the cost of a cup of coffee that you’ve probably enjoyed before from a business on Elmwood, a business that is now closed up with plywood.”
You can find the “Glass Ain’t Cheap” fundraiser here.