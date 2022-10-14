BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood village association is combining Porchfest and Octoberfest to deliver Porchtoberfest, the perfect mix of comfort and holiday fun.
Therese Deutschelander, the President of the Elmwood Village Board of Directors, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. Watch the full segment above.
- Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate
- One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
- Bills getting key players Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox back for game against Chiefs
- Elmwood Village Board of Directors president joins New 4 at 4
- Sullivan: UB’s Mike Washington poised for success in the long run