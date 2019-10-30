Elmwood Village homes sell for over a million dollars

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) It’s another positive sign that Buffalo’s housing market remains strong. At least two homes in the city’s Elmwood Village neighborhood recently sold for over a million dollars.

One home on Tudor Place just sold for one and a quarter million dollars. Right around the corner, on Cleveland Avenue near Delaware, another home sold in August for one-point four million dollars.

Aside from having a lot of square footage and in both cases having five and half bathrooms, what’s the draw of these Elmwood Village homes?

“They don’t come on the market that often and there’s a demand for it,” said Bob Meredith, a realtor with Gurney, Becker & Bourne Real Estate, the company which sold both of those homes. “People want to be in the city. There’s people coming in from the suburbs and also people coming in from out of town. They’d like to be in a walkable neighborhood.”

“We’re seeing a lot of buyers coming in from out of town, a lot of California buyers within the last year,” said Meredith. “They want to be in a neighborhood where they could leave the car at home. They could walk to a restaurant, they could walk to a shop.”

Meredith says many of his customers were raised in Buffalo and have transferred in with their companies to come back to Buffalo and raise their families. “I have three buyers that came back into Buffalo last year that came in with the same jobs that were in other parts of the country, they’re just working from home now.”

Buffalo’s housing market has strengthened over the past decade, but Meredith said it may have leveled off this past year. “We might not have ten offers on a house, but we might have two or three which is still fine. There’s a lot of value here and there’s still a lot of value here not only compared to California, but compared to most parts of the country.”