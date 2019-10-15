Emergency alert accidentally sent out in Chautauqua County

News
Posted: / Updated:
Chautauqua County_1556055740809.JPG.jpg

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A FEMA emergency alert was sent out accidentally to cell phone users in parts of Chautauqua County on Tuesday.

Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello said that the company setting up a new alert system accidentally sent out the alarm.

The alert stated: “Local area emergency in this area until 1:00 PM EDT monitor radio or TV ALL IPAWS-S”

It was sent out 46 minutes after it was set to expire.

Borrello said there is no danger to public safety and residents can disregard the message.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss