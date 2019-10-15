Emergency alert accidentally sent out in Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A FEMA emergency alert was sent out accidentally to cell phone users in parts of Chautauqua County on Tuesday.

Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello said that the company setting up a new alert system accidentally sent out the alarm.

The alert stated: “Local area emergency in this area until 1:00 PM EDT monitor radio or TV ALL IPAWS-S”

It was sent out 46 minutes after it was set to expire.

Borrello said there is no danger to public safety and residents can disregard the message.