Emma Stone’s Cruella De Vil goes punk rock for Disney live-action remake

(CBS NEWS) — Disney revealed Saturday during its D23 Expo that Emma Stone will play Cruella de Vil in the forthcoming live-action film “Cruella.” The studio also released a photo of the 30-year-old Oscar winner in punk-rock attire that leaves her almost unrecognizable. 

The new feature will also star Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry. The film will be directed by Craig Gillespie and have a 1970s punk aesthetic. “Cruella” is set to hit the big screen on May 28th, 2021.

Also at the Anaheim, California convention, Disney previewed upcoming TV shows and films set to be released on the new streaming service Disney+, including the reboot of Lizzie McGuire featuring the show’s original star, Hilary Duff and a live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

