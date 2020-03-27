EPA finishes work at Tonawanda Coke

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Environmental Protection Agency has wrapped up its work at Tonawanda Coke, the agency announced Friday.

The EPA has been working at the site for almost 14 months to address releases, as well as potential releases of hazardous substances into the environment.

Now that the work is completed, the EPA has handed regulatory oversight of the site back to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for management of future cleanup under the New York State Brownfield Cleanup Program and the State Superfund program.