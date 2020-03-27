1  of  3
Breaking News
House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump NY schools ordered to remain closed through April 15 as cases rise above 44,000 Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
Erie County officials provide an update on local coronavirus cases
Closings
There are currently 347 active closings. Click for more details.

EPA finishes work at Tonawanda Coke

News
Posted: / Updated:
Tonawanda Coke

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Environmental Protection Agency has wrapped up its work at Tonawanda Coke, the agency announced Friday.

The EPA has been working at the site for almost 14 months to address releases, as well as potential releases of hazardous substances into the environment.

Now that the work is completed, the EPA has handed regulatory oversight of the site back to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for management of future cleanup under the New York State Brownfield Cleanup Program and the State Superfund program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss