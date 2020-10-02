Epidemiologist weighs in on President testing positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, President Donald Trump testing positive is a reminder of just how contagious this virus can be.

“I think many of us we’re surprised it didn’t happen before,” said Kaleida Health Epidemiologist John Sellick. “But it’s still somewhat surprising that we would let the President of the United States get into this situation.”

Dr. John Sellick has been in the medical field the past 35 years and News 4 asked him to weigh in. He says President Trump contracting the virus was fairly predictable due to his age and amount of rallies he’s held across the country.

“Being close to each other, yelling, singing with no masks,” said Sellick. “All of those things, the particles from your throat and back of your nose get out in the environment and correlate with getting an infection.”

He says this situation also renews the conversation about testing. “You can test someone and have them negative and 12-24 hours later they could be positive,” he said. “So even if they were doing testing of everyone who came in contact with the President, you don’t know when that testing was, in regard to the highest amount of exposure.”

Sellick hopes this situation helps those who hadn’t before, to take the virus more seriously.

“This shows exactly what we’ve been saying since March. You need to maintain distance around others not in your own family unit, wear a good face covering, use good hand hygiene and get a flu shot,” he said.

