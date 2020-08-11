Erie Canalway Photo Contest now accepting entries

The Max Jacob on the Erie Canal, winner of the 2019 Canalway Photo Contest. (Frank Forte / Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor)

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor wants photographers to submit images for the 15th-annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

The contest aims to capture and record the 524-mile national treasure that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes. To participate, download an entry form, fill it out, and email it with up to three images of the Canalway, formatted horizontally (“landscape”).

The Canalway Corridor spans Upstate New York, including the historic Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals.

There are four categories:

On the Water

Along the Trail

Canal Communities

Classic Canal

Judges will pick fifteen images in each category: First, second, and third place, and 12 honorable mentions. Entries will be judged on creativity, quality, and effectiveness in conveying the beauty and character of the famous canal system. Some winning images will be chosen to appear in the 2021 Erie Canalway calendar.

The contest is digital this year, but the Canalway Heritage Corridor also says that entries must be postmarked by August 28. Winners will be announced by October 18.