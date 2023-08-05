UPSTATE NEW YORK (WETM) — The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is asking for your photos that capture the character of New York’s historic canals.

The 18th annual photo contest is asking for horizontal photos that fit into one of four categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. The photos can either show people enjoying activities on or off the water or show the beauty of the canals and their surrounding communities.

The photos must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. The corridor spans 524 miles across the state and encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain Canals. Over 230 communities are located in the canalway corridor, including Watkins Glen, Montour, Hector, and Ithaca. A full list of municipalities located within the corridor can be found here.

Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 25 and can be submitted by email or mail. Each participant may enter only once and can submit up to three photos. Photos can be cropped and color-corrected, but they should reflect reality and not be over-enhanced. A full list of entry requirements and instructions can be found on the submission form.

Judges will select first, second, and third-place winners and 12 honorable mentions. Winners will be featured in the 2024 Erie Canalway calendar and on the Canalway Corridor’s website with credit. Winners will also be given a free copy of the calendar and other prizes that have yet to be determined. The judges will choose winning photos based on creativity, photographic quality, and the effectiveness of conveying the beauty or character of the Erie Canalway.

For more information about this photo contest and New York’s historic canal systems, visit the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor website.