Erie Co. lawmakers urge Governor to reconsider State Fair extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – Erie County lawmakers are asking Governor Andrew Cuomo to reconsider a proposal that would see the State Fair overlapping with the Erie County Fair.

Since News 4 starting reporting on this potential conflict, Western New Yorkers have expressed opposition to an encroachment on the Erie County Fair.

“The Governor is consistently shooting first and asking questions later,” said legislator Joe Lorigo.

Cuomo announced the State Fair extension as part of his 2020 budget proposal. Even though the New York State legislature hasn’t passed the proposal, social media for the New York State Fair in Syracuse already shows the earlier start date.

Under Cuomo’s proposal to extend the State Fair, five days would be added the front end of the event, and that would overlap with the final three days of Erie County Fair this summer.

Lorigo wants to get the message to Albany that actions can have consequences.

“People rely on that for their income. Erie County relies on that for sales tax dollars and tourism dollars. It will have a negative effect,” he said.

The announcement came to the surprise of fair leaders across New York State, including Erie County Fair CEO Jessica Underberg, who shared her concerns with News 4 last week.

“As far as the Erie Co. Fair goes, it’s my job to worry about attendance and sponsors and livestock exhibitors, vendors, food sales, street sales, all of those pieces. What that impact will be, I don’t know yet,” she said.

Underberg is particularly concerned for livestock exhibitors who often qualify in their local fairs to attend the State Fair.

Outside of Erie County, eight other smaller county fairs would be affected by a state fair extension.

And while Hamburg isn’t part of Lorigo’s legislative district, he says any change that might affect the Fair has the potential to hurt fair participants across the county.

“Cornell Cooperative Extension and 4-H are headquartered in East Aurora, part of my legislative district. They would be negatively affected if, you know, the fair drops in attendance,” Lorigo said. “And a lot of those auctions and things like that that they hold for their kids who raise the animals, those are in the last days of the fair.”