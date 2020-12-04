Erie Co. Legislature approves next year’s county budget

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County lawmakers passed a new budget today.

The legislature voted seven-to-four to approve the new spending plan.

Although the property tax rate will drop a bit, the overall tax levy will increase by about 2.2%.

Legislator Lisa Chimera said this is the right budget for this very challenging time.

“Erie county is forced to make tough choices because of something we can’t control. But I’m proud of the work we have done given these dire circumstances, and I’m confident this budget will leave us in the best place possible to start at 2021.” Lisa Chimera, Legislator, Erie County

Legislator Frank Todaro disagrees.

Our workforce, our community, and our small businesses need help. This budget adds pork at a time when residents need relief. Madam Chair, I vote no for these reasons. Frank Todaro, Legislator, Erie County

Republicans say this budget will cut 19 jobs in the county.

Minority leader Joe Lorigo said this is “Irresponsible”.