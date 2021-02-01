Erie Co. Opiate Task Force met virtually to talk ways to combat the problem

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As the pandemic has pushed on another serious medical crisis still persists, opioid addiction.

Today, members of Erie County’s Opiate Epidemic Task Force met virtually to talk about ways to combat the problem.

County Health Commissioner, Dr. Gale Burstein says last year opioids took the lives of many more African-Americans in the county than the year before.

Dr. Burstein says that fewer people in their 20s, and more people in their 40s, are victims of opioid overdoses, than in previous years.