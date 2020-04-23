Erie County announces “emergency curbside” registrations, plate transfers for essential workers

(WIVB) – Essential workers in Erie County can now apply to get “emergency curbside” registrations or license plate transfers through the county clerk’s website.

All county offices are currently closed to the public, including the Auto Bureau, but the county is making sure that essential workers have transportation to work.

Erie County residents who believe they qualify for emergency curbside services need to complete an online request form here.

A representative from the Auto Bureau will then call qualified customers and review the transaction, explain the process in detail, and discuss the documents, forms, and payment necessary for the transaction.

The customer will be contacted to schedule the “curbside service”.

The emergency services don’t include renewal transactions. Expirations for all drivers licenses, non-driver IDs, registration renewals, and inspections have been extended until further notice by Gov. Cuomo.