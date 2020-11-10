(WIVB) – The Erie County Board of Elections has received 84,548 absentee ballots as of one week after Election Day, the board announced in a press release Tuesday.
Currently, there are 9,351 absentee ballots outstanding.
Here’s a breakdown for significant contested elections in Erie County or districts that include portions of Erie County:
· In the election for Lancaster Town Council, 4,424 ballots have been returned, with 437 outstanding.
Democratic – 2,152
Republican – 985
Other – 1,287
· In the election for Newstead Town Council, 621 absentees have been returned, with 73 outstanding.
D – 244
R – 190
O – 187
· In 140th Assembly District, 9,910 ballots have been returned, with 1,089 outstanding.
D – 5,791
R – 1,828
O – 2,291
· In the 141st Assembly District, 8,540 ballots have been returned, with 1,406 outstanding.
D – 6,842
R – 479
O – 1,219
– Add 1
· In the 142nd Assembly District, 11,468 ballots have been returned, with 1,186 outstanding.
D – 6,666
R – 2,125
O – 2,677
· In the 143rd Assembly District, 11,633 ballots have been returned, with 1,268 outstanding.
D – 6,627
R – 2,152
O – 2,854
· In the 146th Assembly, 16,715 ballots have been returned, with 1,643 outstanding.
D – 8,976
R – 3,643
O – 4,096
· In the 149th Assembly District, 12,136 ballots have been returned, with 1,327 outstanding.
D – 7,533
R – 1,836
O – 2,767
· In the 60th State Senate District, 28,154 ballots have been returned, with 2,979 outstanding.
D – 15,975
R – 5,382
O – 6,797
· In the 61st Senate District, 21,776 ballots have been returned, with 2,119 outstanding.
D – 11,026
R – 5,246
O – 5,504
· In the 26th Congressional District, 56,695 ballots have been returned, with 6,754 outstanding.
D – 35,737
R – 8,859
O – 12,099
· In the 27th Congressional District, 27,851 ballots have been returned, with 2,597 outstanding.
D – 12,782
R – 7,267
O – 7,802