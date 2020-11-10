(WIVB) – The Erie County Board of Elections has received 84,548 absentee ballots as of one week after Election Day, the board announced in a press release Tuesday.

Currently, there are 9,351 absentee ballots outstanding.

Here’s a breakdown for significant contested elections in Erie County or districts that include portions of Erie County:

· In the election for Lancaster Town Council, 4,424 ballots have been returned, with 437 outstanding.

Democratic – 2,152

Republican – 985

Other – 1,287

· In the election for Newstead Town Council, 621 absentees have been returned, with 73 outstanding.

D – 244

R – 190

O – 187

· In 140th Assembly District, 9,910 ballots have been returned, with 1,089 outstanding.

D – 5,791

R – 1,828

O – 2,291

· In the 141st Assembly District, 8,540 ballots have been returned, with 1,406 outstanding.

D – 6,842

R – 479

O – 1,219

· In the 142nd Assembly District, 11,468 ballots have been returned, with 1,186 outstanding.

D – 6,666

R – 2,125

O – 2,677

· In the 143rd Assembly District, 11,633 ballots have been returned, with 1,268 outstanding.

D – 6,627

R – 2,152

O – 2,854

· In the 146th Assembly, 16,715 ballots have been returned, with 1,643 outstanding.

D – 8,976

R – 3,643

O – 4,096

· In the 149th Assembly District, 12,136 ballots have been returned, with 1,327 outstanding.

D – 7,533

R – 1,836

O – 2,767

· In the 60th State Senate District, 28,154 ballots have been returned, with 2,979 outstanding.

D – 15,975

R – 5,382

O – 6,797

· In the 61st Senate District, 21,776 ballots have been returned, with 2,119 outstanding.

D – 11,026

R – 5,246

O – 5,504

· In the 26th Congressional District, 56,695 ballots have been returned, with 6,754 outstanding.

D – 35,737

R – 8,859

O – 12,099

· In the 27th Congressional District, 27,851 ballots have been returned, with 2,597 outstanding.

D – 12,782

R – 7,267

O – 7,802