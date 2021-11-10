Erie County Board of Elections prepares for final ballot count

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Election night may be long gone, but the final votes have yet to be counted. Write-in votes and absentee votes have to be accounted for at least 10 days after the election, but it’s going to be a tedious process for those sorting through the thousands of ballots.

Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr says this election year is different because of the race for Buffalo Mayor.

“Each ballot in the City of Buffalo, because of the number of write-ins, will have to be looked at, and observed visually. We’re going to be doing that with bipartisan teams,” said Mohr.

While Mohr says there are many races where the results won’t change, there are a few exceptions.

“There are a number of very close races that we have this year. Town of Amherst is a close race, Town of Cheektowaga has a close race for councilman.”

The race for Erie County Sheriff could also change. John Garcia already declared victory in that race, but Mohr says it’s too soon to tell.



“The margin of lead at this point in time is about 5,500 votes. Here we have 15,000 ballots yet to be counted.”

Commissioner Mohr says they are required to certify the election by November 27.