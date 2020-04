FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, an adult and a child, both wearing face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, carry bags in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. The first U.S. national data on COVID-19 in children suggest that while the virus usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The new information is in a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(WIVB) – No Erie County businesses can deny entry to patrons for wearing a cloth face covering, mask or gloves, or prevent their employees from wearing the same, according to an emergency order signed by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The order goes into effect 3 p.m. Thursday.

The order also directs employers to provide opportunities for employees to wash their hands frequently.