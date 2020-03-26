Erie County Civil Enforcement Division closed to public until further notice

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County’s Civil Enforcement Division is closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the division is currently operating at 25 percent civilian and deputy staff and is still handling services, but processing has slowed.

All evictions are halted until at least June 22, although tenants are not exempted from paying rent, the press release added.

All time limitations in New York CPLR, FCA, and any other pertinent law are also stayed until at least April 20. This will allow voluntary payments from defendants/debtors to cease until then.

“If we do not receive a voluntary payment from individuals by then, service upon their employer will occur on May 11, 2020,” the statement reads.

