Erie County Clerk urges residents to renew their vehicle registrations locally

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Clery Mickey Kearns is asking county residents to renew their vehicle registrations locally.

Zero percent of DMV fees for transactions made online using the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles website or the envelope sent by the state stays in Erie County, Kearns said in a Friday press release.

Erie County needs that revenue more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our economy across this country and here locally has been greatly impacted. Erie

County has lost millions of dollars in revenues that cannot be made up,” Kearns said. “This is why I am reminding residents to make use of our “Renew Local” efforts when it is time to renew your

registration for your automobile, motorcycle, trailer, snowmobile or boat. When motorists

choose to “Renew Local” they help keep 12.7% of that transaction in Erie County which totals

over $1.5 million annually.”

To renew your registration locally, get a postage-paid green envelope by requesting one at www.renewlocal.erie.gov. Then, put your registration renewal form and your check, made payable to the Erie County Clerk, in the envelope and send it.

Renewing your registration locally will usually help you receive your registration sooner- within about seven to ten days, Kearns added.

