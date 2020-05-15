Erie County Comptroller is calling on county to make work-from-home permanent for county employees

(WIVB) – Should working from home be a permanent change for Erie County employees?

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw Jr. thinks so.

The comptroller is calling on the county to permanently allow county employees to work remotely to minimize health risks related to COVID-19, stating that county workers are just as productive or even more so while working remotely.

“The health and safety of our workers is our number one priority,” Mychajliw said in a Friday statement. “No one knows when a vaccine will be available. For the health of our employees, as long as they get their work done, the county should allow them to work remotely. The county should not put workers at risk by bringing them back into a crowded building, especially if we don’t have to.”

Currently, most of the 29 employees in the Office of the Erie County Comptroller are working remotely. The office had planned to be able to have staff work remotely in case of temporary office closures for short-term emergencies or a weather-related incident, the press release states.

“Our work productivity remains the same,” said Comptroller Mychajliw. “As a matter of fact, some units are getting more work done working remotely than when they did sitting in the office. Even the City of Buffalo is talking about the possibility of making this permanent for some of their employees. Erie County is in a position to do the same. We should make it a permanent change within the walls of Erie County government.”

Mychajliw added that the office is prepared to continue working off-site, and that all options that can save taxpayer dollars while continuing to do the same work and provide the same services are being explored.