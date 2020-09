(WIVB) – Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw reached out to all 62 counties in New York to find out how much overtime pay has been paid since the passing of the federal CARES Act.

The comptroller says 52 counties responded with a total of $45,000 in overtime paid to managerial confidential workers statewide- but Erie County has paid almost $1 million.

He reported his finding to county legislature chairperson April Baskin this week.