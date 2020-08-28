Erie County Comptroller proposes selling Rath Building, establishing permanent remote workforce policy

(WIVB) – Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw, Jr. wants the Rath Building put on the market once Erie County government is able to establish a permanent remote workforce policy.

Mychajliw is suggesting working with the City of Buffalo to share Buffalo City Hall space with the county government.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Comptroller Mychajliw sent a Request for Solutions (RFS) to developers and met with many of them to gather ideas on how they could repurpose the Rath Building,” a press release from Mychajliw’s office said Friday. “With a permanent, remote workforce, now would be the prime opportunity to sell a government building where space is not needed.”

The Rath Building, 95 Franklin St., has 16 floors, a basement and sub-basement, and a 90-spot parking area underneath.

It was built in 1968 for $15.7 million.