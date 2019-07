BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The New York State Court System announced the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall are closed for the remainder of the day.

Officials say this includes the Erie Supreme and County Court, Erie County Surrogate’s Court and the Commissioner of Juror’s Office.

Supreme Court parts located at 50 Delaware Ave. in the City Courthouse remains open.

Any person with a court-related emergency should report to the City Court Criminal Records Room located at 50 Delaware Ave.