Erie County: COVID cases rise among people under 30

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says more than 300 of last week’s confirmed COVID-19 cases were people in that age group of under 30.

But Poloncarz broke down the data even further, showing that most of those cases involving young people were college-aged. 207 people between the ages of 18 and 22 tested positive for COVID-19, meaning 42 percent of all cases last week were college-age people.

Nearly half of those cases were in the University Heights neighborhood which is near UB’s south campus. Poloncarz says this is especially concerning since contact tracers have found many of those students had recently attended a house party.

“The big increase we believe in the week is from college students. It’s concerning, very concerning. And a lot of them don’t seem to care unless they get sick, and many of them tested were sick – they got tested because they were sick.”

Poloncarz says his office is continuing to work with the local colleges on this issue. County officials are asking anyone who attended a house party within the past two weeks to get tested for covid-19. The county executive says it’s important since many were likely exposed to the virus.

Marlee Tuskes is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.