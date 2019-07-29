Erie County DA elected to executive committees for state and national DA associations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s Office announced Flynn’s been elected to executive committees for state and national DA associations.

He’s been selected to serve as Vice President for the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA).

This was announced at the NDAA’s annual Summer Summit in Quebec City, Quebec.

Earlier in July, Flynn attended the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York Summer Conference in Cooperstown, where he was appointed to serve as VP.

His office says this nomination will place him in line to serve as President of the organization. Flynn’s held a seat on their Board of Directors since last July.

Flynn was also appointed Chairman of the Metro Section, a subcommittee of the NDAA that focuses on criminal justice-related issues that affect prosecutors in major cities throughout the U.S.

He served as an at-large member of the Board of Directors.