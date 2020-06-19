Erie County DA: No criminal charges to be filed against State Sen. Chris Jacobs following allegations

(WIVB) – There will be no criminal charges filed against State Sen. Chris Jacobs after accusations of voter fraud.

Jacobs is running for the 27th District seat in Congress.

A complaint alleged that Jacobs lives in a home in Buffalo instead of the one he bought in Orchard Park. The Orchard Park home is in the 27th District.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a Friday afternoon press conference that Jacobs bought a house in June 2019, registered to vote in September, and then weeks later closed on his home.

He said that Jacobs was paying bills and remodeling while staying in Buffalo to be close to his mother.

“There is no aura of shame here at all,” Flynn said. “You don’t pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy a house, to remodel a house, to pay an electric bill, to pay a gas bill for the last six months to create a sham.”

The initial complainant has not come forward, Flynn said. He added that Jacobs came by his office voluntarily on Friday to be interviewed.

State Sen. Jacobs released a statement Friday afternoon thanking the DA for his swift dismissal of “Beth Parlato’s phony complaint”.

He also thanked Flynn for allowing him to come in on his own to present him with documentation to dispute the claims, calling the claims “shameful”.