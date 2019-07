BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County DA John Flynn is expected to make a major announcement later this morning concerning possible changes in state law that would cut the penalties for people possessing marijuana.

Last month, state lawmakers passed a bill that would reduce the penalties for possessing small amounts of pot. Governor Andrew Cuomo has not signed the measure into law.

Flynn is expected to talk about the action he’ll take on the prosecution of these marijuana offenses at 10 a.m.