Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner reacts to NY AG’s findings about Gov. Cuomo

(WIVB) – In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Zellner’s announcement came after Tuesday’s news that NY AG Letitia James found that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

“He should resign and allow the work of the state government to move forward unburdened by the controversy that would be inevitable,” Zellner said.

He also had words of praise for the women who came forward with allegations against the governor, and for the Attorney General’s “great leadership, integrity, and professionalism.”

“We need to listen to women and understand that there’s a lot of structural change that needs to take place in this country, top to bottom,” he added.

Zellner declined to speculate on anything that could happen, but added that he “has the utmost confidence in (Lt. Gov.) Kathy Hochul.