Erie County Department of Health and 3 Elmwood restaurants offering “Doses and Mimosas” COVID-19 vaccination event this Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – How about mimosas this weekend- with a side of COVID-19 vaccine?

The Erie County Department of Health is teaming up with three Buffalo restaurants this Sunday for a “Doses and Mimosas” event.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the ECDOH will provide the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and up at Forty Thieves Kitchen and Bar (727 Elmwood Ave.), Mr. Goodbar (1110 Elmwood Ave.) and Savoy Buffalo (149 Elmwood Ave.).

Guests at the events will receive a mimosa or a non-alcoholic version of a mimosa after the 15-minute monitoring period.

Appointments are recommended for these locations, but walk-ins are welcomed.

You can call (716) 858-2929 or visit www.erie.gov/vax for more information.