Erie County Department of Health recommends Bills fans stay away from this Sunday’s game in Miami

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills fans are enjoying a “Victory Monday” after the Bills beat the New York Jets 27 to 17 during Sunday’s home opener.

But Mark Poloncarz and the Erie County Department of Health want Western New Yorkers to reconsider if they’re planning on traveling to Miami this weekend for the Bills vs. Dolphins game.

“Miami-Dade County has some of the highest COVID-19 cases in the county- more than 7,500 since Aug. 30,” the Erie County Executive tweeted on Monday. “Miami-Dade County’s average cases per million people is 64,310. Erie County’s is 11,587. So the contraction rate is at least 5 times worse there.”