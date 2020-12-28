Erie County Department of Health reduces quarantine time period from 14 days to ten days

(WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health has reduced its quarantine time period from 14 days to ten days following an update from the state.

Effective Monday (12/29), people who are placed under quarantine by the county Department of Health can end their quarantine after ten days if no symptoms have been reported.

The department continues to recommend a COVID-19 test five to seven days following the date of the last exposure for anyone who is a close or household contact of a person with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The 14-day quarantine period had been in place since the start of the pandemic. On Dec. 26, the state department of health updated its COVID-19 quarantine requirements.