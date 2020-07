AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a pop-up health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Audubon Parkway.

Community Outreach members will hand out Narcan kits, administer HIV tests, and give out free hand sanitizer and face masks.

Officials say if you have a hard time finding the event, just look for the “Live Well” Erie County Mobile Outreach vehicle.