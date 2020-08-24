Erie County Department of Health warns residents to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

(WIVB) – Is your swimming pool looking green at this point in the summer?

The Erie County Department of Health is reminding residents to stay vigilant in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and preventing mosquito bites.

“Similar to past summers, routine surveillance of mosquito pools in Erie County has identified West Nile virus present in the mosquito population this month,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Facebook on Monday.

Here are some steps you can take on your property to help reduce the mosquito population:

Eliminate local mosquito breeding sites–mosquitoes develop in standing water

Do not leave standing water for longer than two days before dumping it out. Mosquito eggs can hatch in the amount of water left in a single bottle cap.

Change water in birdbaths and planter bases every two days

Clean clogged gutters to allow rainfall to drain freely

Find more information here.

You can also report neglected, stagnant pools with green or brown water to Erie County’s Division of Environmental Health at (716) 961-6800.