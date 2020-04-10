1  of  3
Coronavirus
Less NY COVID-19 patients are in ICU compared to previous day See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County Department of Health will distribute Narcan kits at Broadway Market on Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Department of Health staff will be at the Broadway Market from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday to distribute free Narcan kits to anyone who needs one.

They will be located in the booth between Lupas Meats and the Seafood Store.

Earlier this month, county officials said they’re seeing an increase in overdoses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway Market is still open for customers to walk around but is limiting the number of people who can enter at a time. They’ve also started an online store where people can put in orders up to one day in advance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss