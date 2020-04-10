Erie County Department of Health will distribute Narcan kits at Broadway Market on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Department of Health staff will be at the Broadway Market from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday to distribute free Narcan kits to anyone who needs one.

They will be located in the booth between Lupas Meats and the Seafood Store.

Earlier this month, county officials said they’re seeing an increase in overdoses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broadway Market is still open for customers to walk around but is limiting the number of people who can enter at a time. They’ve also started an online store where people can put in orders up to one day in advance.