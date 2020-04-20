Erie County Department of Social Services gets $40,000 grant to keep providing services amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Social Services has received a $40,000 grant to purchase laptops and tablets to keep providing services to families while protecting staff and clients from COVID-19.
The funding is a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Grant from the Redlich Horowitz Foundation.
The department will create a technology bank with the funding which will allow the department to:
• Facilitate virtual home visits to assess the safety and well-being of families,
• Facilitate virtual sibling visits,
• Facilitate virtual parent-child supervised visitation,
• Provide virtual training for foster/kinship parents to expedite home certification,
• Facilitate support groups for birth, foster/kinship parents, and for older youth in foster care,
• Assist youth or clients in need of technology for tele-health services and other clinical services, and
• Assist youth in need of technology for educational purposes such as structured learning, continuity of learning, or virtual learning.
Kaley Lynch is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2017. See more of her work here.