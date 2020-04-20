Erie County Department of Social Services gets $40,000 grant to keep providing services amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WIVB) – The Erie County Department of Social Services has received a $40,000 grant to purchase laptops and tablets to keep providing services to families while protecting staff and clients from COVID-19.

The funding is a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund Grant from the Redlich Horowitz Foundation.

The department will create a technology bank with the funding which will allow the department to:

• Facilitate virtual home visits to assess the safety and well-being of families,

• Facilitate virtual sibling visits,

• Facilitate virtual parent-child supervised visitation,

• Provide virtual training for foster/kinship parents to expedite home certification,

• Facilitate support groups for birth, foster/kinship parents, and for older youth in foster care,

• Assist youth or clients in need of technology for tele-health services and other clinical services, and

• Assist youth in need of technology for educational purposes such as structured learning, continuity of learning, or virtual learning.

