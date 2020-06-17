Erie County DMV reopens — Kearns says reserve appointments online, phone lines are for older adults and people without internet

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Motor Vehicles opened to the public for in-person transactions Wednesday, it’s the first day of reopening since the Covid19 restrictions.

The new method for visiting the DMV is through making appointments online, about 1,500 visitors made appointments through the new reservation system on the first day.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns says, some visitors are misunderstanding the new system and are clogging the phone lines.

“We have a lot of people utilizing that call line, please, if you have access to the internet and you have a computer, do not call the call line,” Kearns said. “This is for our senior citizens, and for people who do not have access, and that is an appointment hotline, it’s not a call center.”

Also, folks who need their licenses renewed are clogging the system as well.

“If your license expires in August or mid-July, you can wait, under the governor’s executive order,” Kearns said. “There’s lots of people that we’re trying to catch up, whose licenses expired in March, April and May. Wait until your license expires before you come in and make an appointment.”

