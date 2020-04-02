Erie County employees showing any coronavirus-like symptoms to be denied entry to county buildings

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County employees who are experiencing any COVID-19- like symptoms will not be able to enter any county building, according to an order signed Wednesday by county executive Mark Poloncarz.

The new county emergency order directs Erie County building security officers to turn away any employee or fee-for-service worker from county buildings if they exhibit a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other illness.

Any Erie County employee with supervisory authority is also directed to send home any employee or worker showing symptoms.

Poloncarz announced the new directive in a press conference on Wednesday.