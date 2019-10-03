Erie County Executive candidates face off at forum

The two candidates for Erie County Executive went head to head at a forum Wednesday night at Hilbert College in Hamburg.

Incumbent Mark Poloncarz and his challenger, County Legislator Lynne Dixon, spoke on several topics in what the moderator made clear was a non-confrontational discussion.

The first question was on the future of the Buffalo Bills since the lease on New Era Field expires in four years. Poloncarz says there are ongoing early discussions that he cannot go into detail on. Dixon says he priority would be making sure the decision made is best for the taxpayers.

The candidates also looked to the future on what could happen with another project in Erie County: the skyway.

Dixon says as a Hamburg resident she’s one of the more than 40,000 commuters who rely on the skyway for quick transportation. Both she and Poloncarz agreed the state must come up with a solution before making any final decisions.

After the forum, both candidates told News 4 they felt it went well overall, and they’ll continue to find ways to reach out to voters before Election Day on Nov. 5.