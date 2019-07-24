Erie County Executive Debate: Issues affecting voters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The two candidates for Erie County Executive are talking about their first scheduled debate, happening this fall.

Both incumbent Mark Poloncarz and challenger Lynne Dixon agreed to take part in the debate, this October.

Today we asked them about the issues affecting voters that they expect to address during the campaign.

“I think we need to get back to making Erie County government about the people. After all, it’s about parks and roads and services that’s about the people and that’s what we need to get back to,” Lynne Dixon said.

Poloncarz says, “I’m focused on what I’ve accomplished as county executive. I lead us through the emergencies, led us through the storms, kept the bills here by getting a strong bills lease that didn’t allow the team to move.as well as running gov’t not just competently, but strongly.”

Poloncarz is seeking his third term in office and Dixon currently serves on the Erie County Legislature.

It’s Wednesday, October 9, starting at 7 p.m. at the Burchfield Penney Arts Center on the Buffalo State College Campus.