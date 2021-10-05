Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warns of scam emails posing as him

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned Tuesday that scammers appear to be sending emails with his name, requesting meetings and potentially trying to gain access to government computer systems.
Poloncarz shared a screenshot of one such email Tuesday morning. The message was sent with his name, but not his email address. Any email from someone in county government should come from an @erie.gov address.
The scam message implied Poloncarz needed a request handled discreetly but could only communicate over email since he was in a meeting, which should have raised red flags for the recipient.
“They were not sent by me and, in fact, may be a scam to get access to the municipalities’ systems,” Poloncarz wrote on Twitter.
Poloncarz asked that if anyone else gets a suspicious-looking email from an account pretending to be his own, please let his office know.
