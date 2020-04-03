1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing NYS to take ventilators from institutions as COVID-19 cases surpass 102,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 327 active closings. Click for more details.

Erie County Executive says businesses, such as vape shops, not essential, should close

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county continues to get questions regarding what is considered essential business.

He referenced the governor’s NYS PAUSE order that’s in effect for the time being.

The executive says vape shops are deemed non-essential and should close. He says closure will be enforced.

Poloncarz also reiterated that restaurants are only take-out and delivery, and no food or drink should be consumed on the premises.

To report complaints about essential business or gatherings call 1-833-789-0470 or visit the NYS Department of Labor website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss