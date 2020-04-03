Erie County Executive says businesses, such as vape shops, not essential, should close

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county continues to get questions regarding what is considered essential business.

He referenced the governor’s NYS PAUSE order that’s in effect for the time being.

Another question we keep getting – these are not essential by order of @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/jYdzkZrzTO — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 3, 2020

The executive says vape shops are deemed non-essential and should close. He says closure will be enforced.

Poloncarz also reiterated that restaurants are only take-out and delivery, and no food or drink should be consumed on the premises.

RESTAURANTS are only to be open for take-out & delivery. pic.twitter.com/Lwvpt18j1V — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 3, 2020

To report complaints about essential business or gatherings call 1-833-789-0470 or visit the NYS Department of Labor website.